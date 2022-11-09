Amit Shah reviews India's internal security situation in IB meet, suggests strengthening of information sharing process

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed India's internal security situation in a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country here in the national capital and stressed the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of the states. Chairing the meeting, Home Minister batted for specific steps "to control Left Wing Extremism or Naxalism by dismantling its financial and logistical support system".

He further emphasized the need to make the country's coastal security "impenetrable" and suggested keeping a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port for this. The Home Minister also directed to focus on complete destruction of narcotics, and the maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop cross-border drug smuggling.

"Narcotics not only ruins the youth of the country but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country, that is why we have to work together for its complete destruction. We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop the smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones," Shah said while addressing the meeting. Shah made it clear that the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring the security of the nation by strengthening all aspects of security and in the last eight years, many important steps have been taken to strengthen the internal security of the country.

Noting that the Intelligence Bureau has made a very important contribution to maintaining peace in the country since its Independence, anonymously without any expectations, Shah pointed "our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system and victory over it cannot be achieved till we do not fight strictly against both of them". The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including counter-terrorism, threat from extremism, cybersecurity-related issues, border-related aspects and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the Nation.

This was part of the series of meetings that Shah has been regularly holding with officials of security agencies and the police from across the country as the Union Home Minister. The meeting started at 11 am at a secret and highly secured location in the city and concluded at 5 pm with the final address of the Home Minister.

The meeting was also attended by other senior officers across the country concerned with intelligence-related issues. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and IB chief Tapan Deka were also among the topmost officers who attended the meeting. The meeting was held days after the Home Minister recently held a Chintan Shivir in Haryana with Home Ministers. (ANI)

