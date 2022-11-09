Left Menu

Centre appoints Justice TA Goud as Acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

The centre appointed Justice TA Goud as the Acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court with effect from November 11.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government on Wednesday appointed Justice TA Goud as the Acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court with effect from November 11. The Ministry of Law and Justice also issued a notification in this regard stating, "In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Todupunuri Amarnath Goud, senior-most Judge of the Tripura High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from November 11, 2022, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Indrajit Mahanty, Chief Justice, Tripura High Court."

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also extended best wishes to him. The Centre last year transferred Justice TA Goud, judge of Telangana High Court to the Tripura High Court.

Born on March 1, 1965, Justice Goud did his BSc from Arts and Science College, Secunderabad, (Osmania University, Hyderabad) and LLB from Shivaji Law College, Marathwada University, Maharastra. Enrolled as an Advocate on September 22, 1990 in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He practiced in civil, criminal, constitutional and all other branches of law and was also Standing Counsel for Nalgonda District Co-operative Central Bank Limited. High Court has appointed him as Arbitrator, Amicus Curie and Advocate Commissioner in several cases and also a Panel Lawyer for AP High Court Legal Services Committee. He was the Honourary President of Human Rights Protection Organisation, Hyderabad.

He served in AP High Court Advocates Bar Association, Hyderabad as Vice President, Joint Secretary, Treasurer and also as Executive Committee Member. He was elevated as Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh on September 21, 2017. He was later transferred as Judge of Tripura High Court at Agartala and assumed charge of the office on October 28, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

