SC rejects plea challenging nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi as Rajya Sabha MP

Dismissing the plea challenging the nomination of the former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha by the government, the Supreme Court said that there is no merit to entertain the petitioner under Article 32 of the Constitution of India.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha by the government. A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka said that it did not find any merit in the petition.

"We find no merit to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The writ petition is dismissed," the court said. The petition was filed by one Satish S Kambiye, who claimed that the former CJI was not eligible to be nominated. The court questioned the petitioner on how can he decide the eligibility as it remarked that the petition was filed for publicity. The court also remarked to the petitioner that he must be happy that they have not imposed any cost for such a petition.

Ranjan Gogoi was the CJI and retired on November 17, 2019. He was later nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President in March 2020. Protests from the opposition parties marred the nomination of the former CJI as a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

