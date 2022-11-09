Left Menu

Chennai airport: Customs officials seize 3 Kg gold worth over Rs 1 crore, two held

The Customs air intelligence unit at Chennai airport on Wednesday foiled another smuggling attempt by smugglers and apprehended two passengers who arrived from Muscat, Oman.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:49 IST
Chennai airport: Customs officials seize 3 Kg gold worth over Rs 1 crore, two held
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs air intelligence unit at Chennai airport on Wednesday foiled another smuggling attempt by smugglers and apprehended two passengers who arrived from Muscat, Oman. The Chennai customs officers intercepted two passengers who arrived from Muscat and seized 3 kilograms of gold strips worth Rs 1.33 crore, officials said.

"On search of their baggage, gold strips weighing 3 Kilograms valued at Rs 1.33Cr concealed in the outer lining of their trolley suitcases were seized under the Customs Act,1962," read an official statement. Both the passengers have been arrested, informed officials.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, the Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 2.766 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore.

Two male passengers were arrested in connection with the case and had arrived from Dubai and Colombo. The seized gold was found stitched in the undergarments in the form of Gold paste. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022