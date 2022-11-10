Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Police rescues minor girl, foils illegal adoption deed

According to Dr Benudhar Senapati, Director of Child Helpline, a mother living in the Jatni area has complained at Baragarh Police station, Bhubaneswar that her 3 years old daughter has been sold to a Muslim family Osid Mohamud and Mamtaj Begum of Pipli by her husband.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 08:00 IST
A three-year-old child was rescued by Bhubaneswar Police after she was sold to a family in Pipli by her father, according to the police on Wednesday. According to Dr Benudhar Senapati, Director Child Helpline, a mother living in the Jatni area has complained at Baragarh Police station, Bhubaneswar that her 3 years old daughter has been sold to a Muslim family Osid Mohamud and Mamtaj Begum of Pipli by her husband.

"Her husband has been living in the Baragarh Police station area. Only 4 months back, he took the child from her mother. An illegal adoption deed is carried out between the father in a non-judicial paper in the court," the Director said. It also came to the notice of Childline that this illegal adoption has been planned and carried out by a Notary Public at Bhubaneswar Court with an affidavit.

"The Notary is also instrumental in changing the name of the child and giving her a Muslim name. Even in absence of the mother he has done this affidavit in her name," the Director said. Senapati, Director Child helplines, Bhubaneshwar said that by order of Adll. CWC the child has been placed in Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan.

"As per Juvenile Justice Act 2015, illegal adoption is punishable with 3 years imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine under section 80," he said. If the child is sold, then the punishment is 3 to 7 years of imprisonment as per Juvenile Justice Act Sec 81.

The mother also has given a letter of request to help her to get justice and to help her to get back her child. (ANI)

