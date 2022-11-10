Gopal Rai launches AAP war room for MCD elections

AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated the party's war room for the upcoming MCD elections from where it will conduct, among others, the nomination process and social media campaigns for the polls.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

''The war room will have a set of 10 tasks, including booth management, candidate monitoring, social media campaign and star campaigners,'' Rai said.

When asked about nominations, he said the candidate selection process was underway. The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The high-stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

