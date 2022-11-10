Chhattisgarh: 19-year-old youth held for raping minor girl in Balod

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Balod, said police on Thursday. The incident was reported under the Dondi police station limits.

As per reports, the accused called the minor girl to his home on the pretext of giving firecrackers and sexually assaulted and raped the survivor. The minor girl is seven year old. The incident came to light after the girl told a family member about the incident, post which they filed a complaint.

"The police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the POCSO act.The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Jitendra Kumar Yadav. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

