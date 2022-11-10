AP: Evacuees of land acquired for Gannavaram airport protests for their due compensation

A number of villagers whose land was acquired seven years ago for upgrading Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh held a demonstration for their due compensation. The evacuees of Davajigudem, Buddhavaram and Allapuram villagers held their protest for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday against the government by stalling Unguthuru-Gannavaram main road at Davajigudem village.

Janasena leaders supported the protest of evacuated people whose land had been acquired for upgrading Gannavaram airport about seven years ago. The evacuees are saddened that their problem has not been resolved by the authorities and public representatives for the past seven years.

Government officials and politicians are not focusing on this issue and they will fight and support them until the government gives a positive response, Janasena leaders Lakshman, Govardhan and Ravi said on Wednesday. The protesters raised slogans against the government and officials for not paying any heed towards their genuine demand of getting compensation for their land acquired seven years ago.

They expressed their resentment that nothing was done so far to provide them their compensation while they had moved from pillar to post to get compensation. Several hectares of land of Davajigudem and some other adjacent villager was acquired for Gannavaram airport, known as NTR Amaravati International Airport which is a public international airport serving Andhra Pradesh Capital Region. The airport is located at Gannavaram, 25 KM from Vijayawada, where National Highway 16 connecting Chennai to Kolkata pass through. (ANI)

