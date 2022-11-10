Left Menu

Odisha: President Murmu offers prayer at Jagannath Temple

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Lord Jagannath Temple and took part in the 'Mahaprasad' during her two-day visit to Odisha, said officials on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:38 IST
Visuals of President Murmu from Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Lord Jagannath Temple and took part in the 'Mahaprasad' during her two-day visit to Odisha, said officials on Thursday. Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to her home state, Odisha for the first time after taking charge as President of India, reached Lord Jagannath Temple, in Odisha's Puri district and received the 'Mahaprasad'.

People at large were seen greeting President Droupadi Murmu as she walked about 2 Kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at the Puri Jagannath Temple. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Odisha from November 10-11.

Later in the same evening, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan Bhubaneswar. On November 11, 2022, the President will visit Tapoban High School, Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers. On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, informed an official statement. (ANI)

