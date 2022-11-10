Soccer-How many teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full list of qualified countries

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified: AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)