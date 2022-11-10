Soccer-How many teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full list of qualified countries
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified: AFRICA
Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia ASIA
Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia EUROPE
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
