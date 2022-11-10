Left Menu

Soccer-How many teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full list of qualified countries

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:11 IST
Soccer-How many teams are in FIFA World Cup 2022? Full list of qualified countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified: AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022