Left Menu

New Delhi: Scuffle over personal dispute breaks out between JNU students

On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of students over a personal issue which triggered the clash.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:45 IST
New Delhi: Scuffle over personal dispute breaks out between JNU students
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students were injured in a clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University over a personal dispute in New Delhi on Thursday, said Delhi Police. A PCR call was received at 5 pm on Thursday that students were fighting with each other in JNU near the Narmada hostel, added the police.

On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of students over a personal issue which triggered the clash. The police said that no complaint has been lodged yet. Necessary action will be taken as and when the complaint is received, added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022