Another suspended cop held in Assam rape-and-murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Thursday arrested another suspended senior police officer in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl. The arrested police officer was identified as a former superintendent of police.

On November 7, the CID had arrested another suspended police officer, a former additional superintendent of police (ASP) and three doctors of Mangaldoi civil hospital in connection with the case. Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said the suspended SP was arrested on the basis of evidence that he had taken a bribe from the kin of the main accused in the case in lieu of extending undue favours to the accused.

"He has been arrested in a fresh case registered by CID, Assam under Prevention of Corruption Act. He will be produced before the Special Judge Court, Guwahati and his remand will be sought for further interrogation," Saikia said. The Assam police CPRO further said that the bank account statements of the main accused's family, the CDR, tower location and geo location mapping analyses have been done in detail and after examining all the relevant witnesses, it has been learnt that the former SP had received an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the accused's family through the then officer-in-charge of the local police station for extending undue favours to the main accused in the case.

On November 7, the CID arrested the former ASP and three doctors of a government hospital for allegedly providing fake post-mortem report in connection with the case. A case was registered on June 12 against two persons for the rape and murder of the 13-year-old girl. The CID registered a separate case to investigate the incident.

"Due to certain lapses in the investigation by Dhula police station, the chief minister, after visiting the victim's house, directed that the case be transferred to CID, Assam for a thorough and detailed investigation. Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12. A day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers and adequate evidence was brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence and attempt to rape under the IPC and the sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act. During investigation, the CID exhumed the body, got a second post-mortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts and conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused which matched the fluids found on the clothes of the victim. Accordingly, a detailed chargesheet was filed on September 25 against the main accused who is presently in judicial custody," Saikia said. Earlier, the CID arrested the then OC of the local police station after collecting evidence that he had taken Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused in lieu of extending undue favours to the accused.

"Another accused and the magistrate, whose role has also under the scanner, are absconding. The CID conducted searches at the residences of the arrested OC, Additional SP and the SP and certain incriminating materials were seized," Saikia said. He said further investigation was underway. (ANI)

