TiECON Pune 2022 'Future Achievers Conclave' to discuss pathways to future growth, value creation

Prominent angel investors, startup funds, entrepreneurs and industry thought-leaders are set to converge at the TiECON Pune 2022 'Future Achievers Conclave', a two-day event that starts on Friday. Some of the key speakers at the Pune event include Raghunath Mashelkar (eminent scientist), Bhavish Aggarwal (founder and CEO of Ola), Nandan Nilekani (Infosys co-founder), and Renuka Ramnath (founder and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management), among others. In the backdrop of changing global macro environment and inflation-driven slowdown, the conclave -- with multiple sessions and masterclasses -- is expected to have extensive discussions around pathways to future growth. In the slowing environment for funding, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) believes it is important for the 400-plus entrepreneurs attending the conclave to develop a concrete plan for success. ''Our base premise is that the environment, with its challenges and opportunities will no longer permit entrepreneurs to access easy capital and neither will incremental growth or even leap frogging through multiple stages of growth be acceptable. The future achievers will be those who pole-vault to higher levels of success in the national and global arena,'' Ganesh Natarajan, Conference Chair - TiECON said. The event to be held during November 11-12, is expected to draw over 400-plus attendees, with 'masterclasses' around topics such as 'finance and fund raise', 'scaling your company', and 'cyber security, risk and compliance'.

The 9th edition of TiECON 2022 will showcase pathways to accelerated growth and value creation for entrepreneurs in 2023 and beyond; and innovative ways of partnering, fund raising and people hiring.

The event will also offer opportunities to meet industry leaders and potential funders and hear more about scaled entrepreneurial success stories, according to event details.

