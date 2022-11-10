Delhi HC directs CBI to locate self-styled godman Baba Virender Dev, pulls up for failure

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take steps for locating the whereabouts of self-styled godman Baba Virendra Dev Dixit and file a report within four weeks. The bench also pulled up the agency for failure in finding Virender Dev for the last five years. This matter pertains to an Ashram in Rohini that housed several women.

The agency submitted before the bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad that the godman must have escaped to Nepal. The bench granted time to the agency to file a status report. The matter has been posted for November 23.

Earlier the Delhi High Court had appointed former IPS officer Kiran Bedi to supervise a committee, formed to monitor the functioning of Rohini Ashram Housing Women. The court on last week had expressed its unhappiness over the management of Rohini ashram housing several women who were alleged to be living in animal-like conditions. The bench had directed to constitute a committee led by the concerned District Judge having jurisdiction of the area, comprising the concerned District Magistrate, DCP (Women Cell), Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, one nominee of Delhi Commission for Women and District officer of Women and Child Department, who shall be the convenor and shall also act as the Nodal officer.

The court had also said the functioning of the said committee should be supervised by Kiran Bedi, retired IPS officer and it shall be the obligation of the Delhi Government to provide whatever assistance is required by her in the discharge of her functions. The court while issuing directions to form a committee had also said there should be a proper inspection and vigilance and the Government of NCT Delhi should strictly enforce the Women's and Children's Institutions (Licensing) Act, 1956.

Earlier, the Court observed that prima facie the institute/ashram is functioning in violation of the Women's and Children's Institutions (Licensing) Act, 1956. The court had allowed the petitioner's parents to meet their daughters and asked the DCP concerned to ensure their protection.

The bench had also expressed grave concern over the condition of over 100 girls alleged to be illegally confined in Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, a spiritual ashram in Rohini led by absconding self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit. The court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO, Foundation of Social Empowerment, alleging that the girls living in the educational institution premises were not allowed to leave the area or meet their respective families.

Taking note of this, the High Court asked the police, Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women, to visit the place and assess the situation. (ANI)

