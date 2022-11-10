Fire breaks out in ibus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore; no casualty reported

Left Menu

A massive fire broke out in an ibus near Satyasai crossing in Indore on Thursday evening. Nonetheless, no casualty was reported in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:39 IST
Fire breaks out in the ibus. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in an ibus near Satyasai crossing under Vijay Nagar police station limits in Indore on Thursday evening. There were around 25 passengers, including the driver in the bus (MP 09 PA 0204) but no casualty was reported in the incident. The bus was moving towards Niranjanpur from Rajiv Gandhi crossing in the city.

Upon getting the information about the fire, Vijay Nagar police rushed to the spot and called the municipal corporation's tanker to douse the fire. Nevertheless, the bus turned into ashes. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that as soon as the incident occurred, all the passengers immediately deboarded from the bus. The police team present on the spot tried to extinguish the fire with the fire extinguisher installed in the bus but the fire could not be brought under control. After that municipal corporation's tanker was called on the spot, which doused the fire as there was time for the fire brigade to arrive at the spot. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Further investigation into the matter was on, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

