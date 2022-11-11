Left Menu

Students of the lower classes are taught by the least qualified: Kerala Education Minister

The State School Science Exhibition Kick-started in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Thursday after state Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the programme.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurating the Science Exhibition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
State Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the School Science Exhibition in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Thursday. More than 5,000 students are expected to attend the competitions held at six venues in three days. Apart from the students, around 10,000 people including teachers, various committee members and volunteers are expected to come as part of the fair every day.

The competitions are in 154 categories in five categories such as science, social science, work experience, IT and mathematics. During his inaugural address, Education Minister said, "In countries like Finland, the lower classes are taught by the most qualified teachers. Here the students of the lower classes are taught by the least qualified. We should give importance to primary and pre-primary education." "There should be a way to understand the taste of children also," he added.

Minister also sought the support of the general public to fight against drugs. "Anti-drug campaigns of the state government require the support of everyone, including teachers," he said. Emphasizing on managing studies and events together, V Sivankutty said, "No program of any other department should be held on the school campus during class time. Any program of any organization even if it is a voluntary organisation, should not be conducted without loss of class time. It should be done only with the special permission of the Education Department."

"Basic facilities are being completed in schools. What is needed now is to prepare the children enough to appear in any competitive exam in India. Teachers should prepare students for this. A residential camp for teachers should be held from next year. In that camp, there will be a textbook introduction program," Education Minister said further. (ANI)

