Himachal Polls: SDMA deploys teams of NDRF, SDRF in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba for quick response in natural calamities

A state disaster management plan has been prepared for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, 2022 along with District Disaster Management Plans, as per the instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said a statement on Thursday. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has deployed the teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 50 personnel in tribal areas of Lahaul & Spiti and Chamba districts for quick response in any untoward incidents or natural calamities, added a statement.

Ten personnel of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at district headquarters (HQ) Chamba and Pangi, besides ten of NDRF at District HQ Lahaul-Spiti, Kaza and Udaipur. The State Government has declared a public holiday on the poll day i.e. November 12, 2022, to the employees working in government offices, boards, Corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments situated in Himachal Pradesh on account of assembly elections in the State, said a statement.

A notification on this behalf was issued by the Chief Secretary's office yesterday. It will also be a paid holiday for daily waged employees.

Currently, the Congress and BJP are aggressively campaigning in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning today with the participation of star campaigners. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding a door-to-door campaign in Shimla.

The grand old party is holding rallies in all 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of the campaign calling it a "Vijay Ashirwad Rally". While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda campaigned urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to repeat the BJP government in the state to ensure continued growth under the double-engine regime.

The elections in Himachal will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

