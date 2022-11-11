Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 06:59 IST
Only seven candidates have filed nominations for Delhi civic polls so far, all are independents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civic Polls in Delhi are scheduled to be held on December 4. The nomination process for MCD elections started on November 7 and November 14 is the last date. "But so far, only seven candidates have filed nominations for the elections to be held on 250 seats," an official statement said. It is to be noted that all these are independent candidates. Actually, of the three main parties of Delhi, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, none have announced their candidates yet.

Today, State Election Commissioner Dr Vijay Dev chaired an orientation meeting for all General Observers and Expenditure Observers in NDMC Convention Centre. Senior Officers of the Government have been appointed as General Observers while senior financial functionaries of the Government have been appointed as Expenditure Observers for the ensuing MCD elections. Dr Vijay Dev reminded the Observers of their crucial role and the need for the officers to be earnest and to ensure that no mistakes are committed. He said Observers play a cardinal role in the conduct of elections and thus need to be accessible and visible to the voters, candidates and political parties to attend to their suggestions & grievance redressal personally.

It was also pointed out that as per Rule 14 of the DMC (Election of Councilors) Rules, 2012, a 'public holiday' includes a day which is a public holiday for the purpose of section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 Accordingly, the 2nd Saturday which will be following on Saturday will be a public holiday for the purpose of receiving nominations. In view of this rule, it was conveyed that no Nomination papers from candidates would be received on the 2nd Saturday. November 13 is also a public holiday. So rush of nominations is expected on 14.11.2022 (Monday) which is the last day for filing nominations. (ANI)

