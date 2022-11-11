Left Menu

43 Police officers transferred, major reshuffle in Assam

As per the notification issued by the Assam state government's Home (A) department, 43 APS officers have been transferred and posted in different posts in different state districts.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:57 IST
43 Police officers transferred, major reshuffle in Assam
Assam Police. Image Credit: ANI
In a major reshuffle, the Assam government on Friday announced the transfer of several officers of the state police department. As per the notification issued by the Assam state government's Home (A) department, 43 APS officers have been transferred and posted in different posts in different state districts.

Dr Bidyut Das Boro, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Udalguri has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Hailakandi. Ripunjoy Kakoti, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (CID), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Pallav Tamuli, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Hojai. Moishumi Kalita, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - I), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

On the other hand, 38 APS officers have been promoted to Senior APS Grade-II and transferred and posted in different posts in different districts of the state. The transfers and postings will be implemented with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

