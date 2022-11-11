Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster
The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing.
The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing. The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70 km (43 miles) from Kherson city.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the bridge's collapse. Russia announced on Wednesday it was retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River to the other side.
