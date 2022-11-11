Left Menu

10-year-old molested inside a mosque in Delhi, accused held

Officials said that the mosque is situated in the Maujpur area, and the accused had come there a few days back. He used to teach students inside the mosque.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:28 IST
10-year-old molested inside a mosque in Delhi, accused held
Representative photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A ten-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in the Maujpur area of Delhi, the police said on Friday. Officials said that the incident was reported on November 9, and the accused, identified as Mohammed Arman, has been arrested in connection on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

A case under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also under IPC sec 354 has been registered against the accused at Jafrabad police station, an official said. Officials said that the mosque is situated in the Maujpur area, and the accused had come there a few days back. He used to teach students inside the mosque.

On November 9, the girl visited the mosque after her classes. When the accused found her alone and molested her, said officials while adding that further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022