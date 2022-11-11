Left Menu

U.S., E3 push IAEA board to say Iran must cooperate urgently -text

The United States, Britain, France and Germany have prepared a draft resolution for a U.N. nuclear watchdog board meeting calling it "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites, the text seen by Reuters showed. "(The Board of Governors) decides it is essential and urgent ...

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:17 IST
The United States, Britain, France and Germany have prepared a draft resolution for a U.N. nuclear watchdog board meeting calling it "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites, the text seen by Reuters showed.

"(The Board of Governors) decides it is essential and urgent ... that Iran act to fulfil its legal obligations and ... take the following actions without delay," said the text, dated Friday and sent to International Atomic Energy Agency member states before next week's meeting of the 35-nation board, listing actions such as providing credible explanations for the traces.

