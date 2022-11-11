Left Menu

The mega block is being taken to dismantle a road over bridge (ROB) which connects Muhammad Ali road with P D'melo Road called Carnac bridge.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:28 IST
Central railway announces 27-hour block from Nov 19, to impact Mumbai local, long-distance trains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Railway on Friday said it has planned a 27-hour long mega block at its main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla stations from November 19 to 21. The mega block is being taken to dismantle a road over bridge (ROB) which connects Muhammad Ali road with P D'melo Road called Carnac bridge.

BMC and police authorities have already closed this bridge for vehicular traffic so railway is all set to dismantle this bridge on the next weekend, the Central Railway said in a statement. The Central Railway has announced a mega block from November 19 from 11 pm till 2 am of November 21.

The statement said 18 pairs of long-distance trains have been cancelled during this mega block and 67 trains are short-terminated at various stations of Central Railways zone. In these 27 hours, traffic will be affected for Mumbai local services on Central Railways main line and Harbour line (Harbour Line lies between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Wadala).

Traffic will be closed completely on main line between CSMT and Byculla and on harbour line, it will be closed between CSMT and Wadala stations, the statement said. "We are taking this mega block of 27 hours to dismantle Carnak bridge but we will try to resume services on main line and harbour line before the stipulated time. We will try to finish our dismantling work on main line and resume services by 4 pm on November 20 and we are trying to resume services on harbour line also by 8 pm on November 20 night itself," Central Railway Chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said.

"But during the mega block period the services will be available at main line and harbour line on the limited available roots with limited frequency only," he added. On November 20 (Sunday), Central Railway would run main line services between Byculla and Thane, Kalyan and Karjat and on harbour line, services will be available between Wadala and Panvel and Wadala and Goregaon only with limited frequency.

Central Railway said it had also appealed the commuters to plan their travel in advance to avoid any problem during their journey. Apart from local train services, a few of the long-distance trains will also be affected during this mega block. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

