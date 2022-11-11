JK admin working to ensure equal rights, opportunities for all: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is working to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all along with the participation of every stakeholder in the union territory's development. He visited Jhiri Mela to pay obeisance at Baba Jitto shrine on Friday.

The LG said the administration is working with a strong resolve to ensure that every individual gets equal rights and equal opportunities and that every stakeholder is a partner in J&K's development journey. He also said Jammu and Kashmir will progress when our farmers will prosper. ''J&K will progress, when our farmers prosper'', Sinha said while addressing a huge gathering here. ''Dr Mangala Rai-led Apex Committee on Agriculture provides a comprehensive solution for upliftment of the farming community. We are making efforts to implement the suggestions with the necessary institutional mechanism and support,'' he said. The committee headed by former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr Mangala Rai was reported to have presented the ideas for holistic development of Agriculture and allied sectors in the union territory and transformative change in farmer's income.

''Our farmers are a symbol of hard work and dignity. An enlightened society should ensure justice to the community, which is playing a vital role in serving and nurturing humanity,'' the Lt Governor added. He threw light on the life and sacrifice of Baba Jitto, saying that the supreme sacrifice made by Baba Jitto is exemplary for each one of us to emulate. ''It is heartening to see that this year's Mela is being organised on a larger scale to encourage tourism in the region and to showcase the life and philosophy of Baba Jitto,'' Sinha said. ''We must focus on community driven development. Locals, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) members and other stakeholders of the society should come together to create an institutional mechanism to improve the facilities for devotees visiting this historical Mela,'' he said. He also underlined the importance of government-public partnerships in the development process.

LG said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the masses a resolution to restore the pride of Indian heritage and culture. ''The golden opportunity of the next 25 years is before us. Our youth must contribute to strengthen social and cultural unity for rapid development,'' he added.

