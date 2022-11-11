Left Menu

J&K div commissioner reviews progress of SSCL projects

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole asked officers that all departmental development works should be integrated with SSCL.

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Friday reviewed the progress of work on various Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) projects during a meeting held here, according to an official statement from Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu 7 Kashmir. The meeting was attended by CEO, SSCL; Officers of SSCL; chief engineers of R&B, I&FC, PHE, KPDCL and other officers.

CEO SSCL Athar Amir gave a detailed presentation highlighting different issues pertaining to R&B, I&FC, and Tourism departments. The issues highlighted included left-out spaces under flyovers, the development of Sonwar Junction, the Realignment of Convent Road, the construction of Boulevard Road Right Side footpath, the construction of the second storey of FC building, urban development of Nallah Mar Road, the beautification of flyovers, Jhelum riverfront development, Jhelum waterfront development and ghats, renovation of Chinar Bagh and conservation of existing shrines, Raghunath temple etc.

The divisional comissioner directed concerned agencies to work in coordination to complete the pending work in scheduled time. He also directed the chief engineers concerned to conduct site visits to take stock of work executed by respective departments and expedite projects. He asked all departments to contact ADDCs for permission related to shifting of utilities or restoration work.

Pole also directed officers that all departmental development work be integrated with SSCL. He also asked them to conduct internal audits of parked and unspent funds and submit action taken reports. Stressing that blueprints of projects should not be changed frequently, he asked officers to contact third parties for evaluation of drawings including NIT, Srinagar and polytechnic colleges. (ANI)

