Assam: 2 wanted drug smugglers arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati Police got the inputs of wherabouts of the wanted drug peddler with huge qualnity of contranband drugs.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Friday arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs. Guwahati Police got the inputs about the wherabouts of the wanted drug peddler with huge quantity of contranband drugs.

The Special Squad led by Joint Commissioner of Police of Guwahati city police Partha Sarathi Mahanta busted two wanted drug dealers named Aminul Sikdar of Chenga and Nasiur Rehman of Garigaon. The police team recovered 10,000 YABA tablets from their possession.

A car used to smuggle drugs was also seized. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

