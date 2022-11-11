UP's infrastructure development reached new heights in last five years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that infrastructure development in UP has reached new heights in the last five and a half years. As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the two-day PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit being held at the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul (Trade Centre and Museum) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh is soon going to be a state with about 12 expressways. The border regions of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan have also been connected with four-lane connectivity under the interstate connectivity programme, in addition to the Nepal border." Expressing gratitude towards the Ministry of Shipping, Government of India for organizing the PM Gatishakti Multi Modal Inland Waterways Conference 2022, the CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the MP from the oldest city of the world in Kashi, where this conference is being held. Under the vision, leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, not only Varanasi but Uttar Pradesh and the entire country is scaling new heights."

He added, "The state is fortunate that the east and west Dedicated Freight Corridor passes through a place called Godaki in UP. We are developing this region as a logistics hub. In addition to this, UP has expanded its air connectivity to a new level." Stating that Uttar Pradesh's agricultural products are exported all over the world, the CM said, "With the infrastructure development, food grains are being exported in significant quantities from agricultural regions including Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, and Chandauli. As a result, the farmers' income has increased and their confidence has got boosted."

"About 40 lakh migrant workers and labourers came to UP during the Covid-19 pandemic. We put a team in place to make arrangements for their housing, food, and medical treatment in each area. We also got skill mapping of the workers done on a large scale. Along with this, a complete blueprint of the skills of each worker was prepared", he added. The state chief also noted that during the Covid times, no industry in Uttar Pradesh was closed. "The Prime Minister's motto, 'Saving lives and Livelihood,' served as our source of motivation for Covid management," said CM Yogi.

He further said, "UP has water resources in abundance. Given that our rivers originate in the Himalayas, silt also builds up significantly in them. Due to this, there used to be a flood problem in 38 to 40 of the state's districts. We have completed river dredging today, leaving three to four districts with significant flooding issues. We'll find a quick solution to this issue." CM said that the state is moving fast towards achieving the goal of self-reliance. "The largest cluster in MSMEs is in UP. Along with this, we are working on a large scale to promote the ODOP of the state," said CM Yogi.

"In this two-day conference of PM Gati Shakti, we will explore all those possibilities which will help in realizing the Prime Minister's resolutions of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' The central and state governments will work together to take forward the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan," said CM Yogi. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonewal, and Bangladesh Minister Khalid Mohammad Choudhary were also present at the summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)