Fertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 01:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Malawi

The first shipment of donated fertilizers is expected to head to Malawi in the coming week, United Nations officials said on Friday following a meeting with a Russian delegation in Geneva over exports.

"The world cannot afford to let global fertilizer accessibility problems become a global food shortage," the UN said in a statement following the meeting. "Therefore the UN calls on all actors to expedite the removal of any remaining impediments to the export and transportation of fertilizers to countries most in need."

