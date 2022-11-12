Biden has no plans to meet with Saudi crown prince at G20, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the Group of 20 industrialized nations meet in Indonesia in coming days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan made the remarks to reporters as Biden departed the COP27 United Nations climate change summit in Egypt for the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and East Asia Summit in Cambodia, before attending the G20 gathering in Indonesia starting on Sunday.

Biden met with the crown prince in July. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel months later cut oil production in a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to contain domestic gas prices and inflation.

