Left Menu

Biden has no plans to meet with Saudi crown prince at G20, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 06:38 IST
Biden has no plans to meet with Saudi crown prince at G20, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the Group of 20 industrialized nations meet in Indonesia in coming days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan made the remarks to reporters as Biden departed the COP27 United Nations climate change summit in Egypt for the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and East Asia Summit in Cambodia, before attending the G20 gathering in Indonesia starting on Sunday.

Biden met with the crown prince in July. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel months later cut oil production in a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to contain domestic gas prices and inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
4
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022