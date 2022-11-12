Left Menu

Two Maoists killed after gunfight with security forces in Odisha's Koraput

One tiffin bomb, three country-made guns, five detonators, mobile charger, Maoist uniforms, ten sealed packets of Ganja and Maoist materials were recovered from the spot.

Two Maoists killed after gunfight with security forces in Odisha's Koraput
Weapons and other material recovered by the security forces (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Odisha's Koraput district on Friday, police said. "We received information about the presence of 20 Maoist in the Ramgiri forest area. BSF and SOG Jawans started combing operations. There was an exchange of fire and two Maoists were killed," DIG South Range Rajesh Pandit told reporters.

One tiffin bomb, three country-made guns, five detonators, mobile charger, Maoist uniforms, ten sealed packets of Ganja and Maoist materials were recovered from the spot. Further details awaited (ANI)

