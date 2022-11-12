Left Menu

MCD elections: Congress likely to release its first list today

The Delhi Congress is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections today.

The Delhi Congress is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections today. A meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for the corporation elections lasted till late on Friday, in which Delhi State President Anil Chaudhary, Dr Ajoy Kumar and Avinash Pandey were present.

A Senior Congress leader present at the meeting indicated that the first list of Congress regarding corporation elections may be released today. The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared its first list of 134 candidates for the corporation elections. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday also released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and said that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'. The Election Commission has declared the date for Delhi civic body elections, and 250 seats of MCD will go to polls on December 4 and its counting is to be done on December 8.

The last date of nomination is November 14 before the last date of nomination all the parties will release the list of their candidates. As per Rule 14 of the DMC (Election of Councilors) Rules, 2012, a 'public holiday' includes a day which is a public holiday for the purpose of section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 Accordingly, the 2nd Saturday which will be following on Saturday will be a public holiday for the purpose of receiving nominations.

In view of this rule, it was conveyed that no nomination papers from candidates would be received on the 2nd Saturday. November 13 is also a public holiday. So rush of nominations is expected on 14.11.2022 (Monday) which is the last day for filing nominations. (ANI)

