Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening. The tremours were felt at around 8 pm. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale had rocked Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. The NCS had said the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Wednesday's tremor was the second earthquake in Nepal within 24 hours.Nepal also saw an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the early morning of Tuesday, according to NCS. Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC). In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.

It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)