Left Menu

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

57 pm on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:38 IST
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening. The tremours were felt at around 8 pm. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale had rocked Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. The NCS had said the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Wednesday's tremor was the second earthquake in Nepal within 24 hours.Nepal also saw an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the early morning of Tuesday, according to NCS. Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC). In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.

It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022