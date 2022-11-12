Left Menu

Missing doctor's body found on railway track in Karnataka; case lodged

As per the information, the Badiyadka police station of Kerala's Kasaragod had registered the case as the dentist was reported missing on Tuesday. Dr Krishnamurthy hailed from Kerala.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:23 IST
Missing doctor's body found on railway track in Karnataka; case lodged
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kandulur police have registered a case against unidentified persons after the body of a renowned dentist in Kasaragod was found on the railway tracks near Ajjimane village of Kundapura. As per the information, the Badiyadka police station of Kerala's Kasaragod had registered the case as the dentist was reported missing on Tuesday. Dr Krishnamurthy hailed from Kerala.

"It was on Tuesday afternoon that the doctor was reported missing from his dental clinic at Badiyadka and the body of Dr Krishnamurthy was found near Udupi railway station on Thursday," the Kundapur police said. It further alleged that the doctor had misbehaved with a woman who had come to his clinic for consultation.

"The woman's relatives then reached the clinic and threatened the doctor to apologise otherwise they would file a complaint against him," it added. As an aftermath, the Badiyadka police in Dakshin Kannada registered a case of sexual abuse on the woman's complaint.

Meanwhile, the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang dal protested, alleging that Muslim leaders were responsible for the doctor's condition. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022