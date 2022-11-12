'Earlier system in J&K didn't work for peace': Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday slammed the previous governments in the UT saying "the system that prevailed in J&K earlier didn't work to establish peace". The Lieutenant Governor added that the "situation is getting better now."

Addressing in 'Chanakya Dialogues' here on 'J&K - The Journey from Terror to Prosperity', Sinha said there has been a big change in Jammu and Kashmir due to steps being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre, adding that "we are committed to bringing peace" in the UT. "The system that prevailed in J&K earlier didn't work to establish peace. The present government is trying to establish peace," Sinha said.

The L-G said 500 new startups have been registered in Kashmir over the past one year and the region is ranked as a top performer in developing a strong startup ecosystem in the Union Territory. Sinha stressed the need to take strict action against those behind the circulation of 'Hawala' money and providing support to terrorists.

"Unless the whole ecosystem of hawala money, the ones giving shelter (to terrorists), sitting on the other side and running the system, is attacked, these things will continue. I am confident that in coming days, the situation will be better," the L-G said. Hitting out at Pakistan, the L-G said, "The neighbouring country has been continuously trying to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt peace".

"If anybody is connected with terrorism, it creates problems and stops development. Even if a very few people are involved in terror activities, it impacts society," he said. Sinha, meanwhile, mentioned that "there is a sign of change in Jammu and Kashmir as several people and children participated during Tiranga Yatra in the Union Territory".

Noting that citizens were disempowered in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said the "situation is getting better now". He said over 50,000 projects were completed in J&K in the last financial year and many more are on the way.

Sinha also informed that as per an estimate, around Rs 1.80 crore is being spent on the health of people of J&K almost every day. He said J&K will be self-reliant in electricity very soon, and that the Union Territory, in the next three years, will be able to produce electricity at a level which could not be ever done in the last 72 years.

However, the L-G added that he cannot say that there was prosperity in J&K as it will take more time. Bit it will be achieved very soon, he said. Sinha said family members of militants will be fired from government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and many who were in government jobs have already been fired. (ANI)

