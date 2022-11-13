67 Delhi metro stations to sell international trade fair tickets

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for 'business days'(Nov 14 to Nov 18 ) and for 'general public days' ( Nov 19 to Nov 27). The tickets for business days will be available November 14 and for general public days from November 19.

The IITF entry tickets will be available at only 67 selected Metro stations. These stations are: Line 1 (Red Line): Shaheed Sthal New Buss Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.

Line 2 (Yellow Line) Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Huda City Centre. Line 3 (Blue Line) Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, R.K.Ashram, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka.

Line 4 (Blue Line) Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar. Line 5 (Green Line) Punjabi Bagh, Peeragarhi, Brig. Hoshiar Singh.

Line 6 (Violet Line) Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Govind Puri, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh. Line 7 (Pink Line) Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar.

Line 8 (Magenta Line) Janak Puri West, Palam, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Garden. Line 9 (Grey Line) Dhansa Bus Stand.

Airport Express Line: Dwarka Sector-21. A DMRC release said the tickets can be purchased from the Customer Care Centres of these 67 Metro stations from 9 am in the morning to 4 pm in the evening.

The ticket will cost Rs 500 for adults and Rupees 150 for children on business days. The general days have two categories. For weekends/holiday, it is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for children. On weekdays it is Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

The release said the sale of entry tickets may be closed earlier as per instructions by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). (ANI) DMRC in its press release has assured that to cater to the rush during the Trade Fair, additional ticketing counters, Guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court Metro station and other stations as required. (ANI)

