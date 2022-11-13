Left Menu

UP man arrested on charges of murder of Telangana woman wanting to marry him

"The body of a Telangana woman was found on November 9 in the Gajraula PS area. Investigation revealed that an absent report was filed in this connection on November 6. The woman used to like a man and wanted to marry him. He murdered the woman and has been arrested," the official said.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 07:20 IST
SP, Amroha, UP, Aditya Langeh (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The body of a woman from Telangana was found in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after she was allegedly murdered by a man she wanted to marry, an official said on Saturday. The accused man was arrested, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

