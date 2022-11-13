Telangana govt aids differently-abled, provides 2-wheelers

The government of Telangana is providing two-wheelers to differently-abled people to support them and ease their mobility. The people are grateful for this initiative of the government.

Asiya, a beneficiary expressed her gratitude to the state government for providing her with a scooty. She also urged the government to consider her for a government job.

"I am an orphan. I have younger siblings. I have pursued my Degree. I had to travel a lot for my educational purposes. I submitted an application in 2020 for a scooty and Minister KTR and others made this wish come true. I thank the Telangana Government and also our collector for this. It would be very helpful if the government also considers me for a government job," she said. Rani, a friend of Asiya while lauding her courage also hoped that more help will be extended to differently-abled people.

"Asiya is a very talented orphan girl. She is handicapped and struggling a lot. She received a two-wheeler from the KCR government. I thank Chief Minister KCR for this. I also hope that more help and support are given to handicapped people. I am very grateful to the Telangana Government for helping the needy people," she said. The Telangana government is also giving pensions worth Rs 3,000 each to differently-abled persons to help in their daily lives.

The people are very happy and grateful to the government for the scheme. Sharada, the mother of Jagan a beneficiary thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning the pension.

"My son's hands and legs are not well. I requested MLA sir and madam and they sanctioned the pension. We are receiving a Rs 3,000 pension now. I thank Chief Minister KCR for this," she said. Sudha, another beneficiary said that she received a pension after the interference of the MLA of her constituency.

"My nephew can't walk or speak. After the interference of our MLA, we are receiving a Rs 3,000 pension from the government. I thank the Telangana Government for this," she said. Meanwhile earlier in September, as a part of its welfare measures and social safety net strategy, the Telangana government introduced the 'Aasara' pensions, with a view to ensuring secured life for all the poor.

It is a welfare scheme of pensions to old people, widows, differently-abled and beedi workers.Tahsildar of Asif Nagar, D Sunil Kumar said that 10,000 new Aasara pensions have been sanctioned under Asif Nagar Mandal jurisdiction. "We have distributed the sanctioned pension in a meeting under the presence of MLAs. The remaining cards are distributed in the morning in the MRO office. Total pensioners in Asif Nagar Mandal are 35,000 and new pensions are 10,000 and previous old pensions existing are 25,000. Window pensions sanctioned by the Telangana government have been given to respected people," he said. (ANI)

