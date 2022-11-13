Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today, Chennai waterlogged

Several parts of Chennai have been waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall since Friday, adding to the woes of the common people.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 09:55 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Chennai on Sunday. The Met Department issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu.

Several parts of Chennai have been waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall since Friday, adding to the woes of the common people. The IMD had earlier stated the depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast as an intense depression by Saturday, due to which coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy rains from for the next three days.

"Puducherry and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains since last night due to the low-pressure area," the Meteorological Department said adding that the incessant rains in areas like Bussi Road, Laspettai East Coast Road, Karuvadikuppam are flooded compelling the motorists to suffer. Notably, the low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar are also surrounded by rainwater.

The Puducherry government ordered two days of holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for Friday and Saturday (i.e., November 11 to November 12) due to heavy rain. Similarly in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges remain closed in several districts in view of incessant rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

