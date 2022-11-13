Kashmir University students design unique rice cooker for diabetics

A group of Kashmir University students have received the patent rights for their innovation of coming up with a 'Starch Rice Cooker' for diabetic patients. The five students who came up with this Starch Rice Cooker innovation were recently honoured with an award by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

This cooker has been designed for diabetic patients by Sajid Noor, Jahangir Hameed Lone, Imran Nazir, and Azur Hussain and their teacher Dr Bilal Ahmed Malik. The Indian Patent Authority has granted them patency rights to them. As per the details, this device can cook meals for a number of people remotely over a text message and can also monitor the starch status of the rice while they are being cooked.

The students have asserted it is a unique invention as it does not involve manual method of cooking rice. "The two more chambers for water and rice have been made in this rice cooker, which is controlled by Manbi technology over GSM and IoT," Sajid Noor said to a local news channel.

He said that through a message sent through the mobile phone, the cooker will automatically pour water and rice from the designated chamber into the cooker to cook water and rice, and the command givers will be informed at each stage. It will also keep informing the commander as and when the rice is ready, he told. Notably, it is one of its kind of invention that has been published in the Patent Journal.

Dr Bilal Ahmed while talking to the local channel said that the trend of research and inventions is on rise among the youth of the Kashmir Valley, and they only need encouragement at each stage. (ANI)

