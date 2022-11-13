Student beaten by fellow college mates in Rangareddy over religious remarks, five arrested

A case of ragging has been registered in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, where a student of Business School was thrashed for passing a comment on Prophet Mohammed. According to Shankarpally Police, it was found that a total of 10 students had come to the hostel room of the victim boy and thrashed him. He was forced to say Jai Mata Di and Allah hu Akbar.

"Out of the ten accused, five are Muslims and five are non-Muslims. There was also negligence from the college management in initiating the action upon the students immediately after receiving a complaint from the victim student," stated the police. "So far, five accused have been arrested and the search for the other five accused students is on. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Imad, Sohail, Varshit, Ganesh and Vasudev Varma and they have been taken into custody," stated further.

A case under sections 307, 323, 450, 342, 506 r/w 34 IPC, Sec 4 (i)(ii) of TS Prohibition of Ragging Act has been registered. After finding the negligence on the management's part, the police stated that the college management will also be booked in the FIR.

"FIR is being altered and more relevant sections will be added and college management's name will also be added. Further investigation is underway," stated the police. (ANI)

