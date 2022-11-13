Left Menu

Explosion on railway track near Udaipur, train services suspended

An explosion took place on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:19 IST
Explosion on railway track near Udaipur, train services suspended
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion took place on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track on Sunday. Following the incident, train services on the route have been suspended temporarily. Teams of Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are on the spot to probe the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "There was an explosion on a track about 35 km away from Udaipur. Teams of ATS, NIA and RPF are on site. The investigation is underway. The accused will be severely punished. The team to restore the bridge is already on the site." "As soon as the preliminary investigation is done, within 3-4 hours, the tracks will be restored and trains will start running again. We have deployed the best possible teams to investigate this," he added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022