J-K: Man fires in wedding ceremony in Srinagar, arrested

The incident took place during a marriage ceremony in the Allochi Bagh area of Srinagar on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 22:28 IST
The accused after being arrested by Srinagar Police. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man for allegedly opening fire during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar. The wedding ceremony was beng held on Saturday in the Allochi Bagh area of Srinagar.

Police said the arrested person was identified as Moin Khan, a resident of Peerbagh. "A man, identified as Moin Khan, was arrested for firing from his licensed pistol during a marriage ceremony in Aloochibagh and endangering lives of others. The person is a habitual offender in this," the J&K police said in a statement.

An FIR was registered at Shergari police station. Police seized the pistol from the accused. In another case, Srinagar Police arrested a man for allegedly hitting an elderly man with his scooter.

Police said Sahil Nayaz Kuchay of Baghat was arrested in a hit-and-run case where an elderly was hit by a scooty rider who fled the spot after. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said, adding that the FIR was registered at Sadar police station. The scooter was also seized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

