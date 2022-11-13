Assam police, Govt Railway Police seize 29 kg of ganja from train at Lumding railway station

In a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police on Sunday seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district. The Assam police, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation in collaboration with the Railway Police at Lumding railway station and recovered 28 packets of ganja weighing 29 kg from a train coming from Tripura's capital Agartala.

Speaking about the seizure, Chandan Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station said that police recovered the ganja from coach number S3 of Agartala-Deoghar express. "Lumding police and Government Railway Police have jointly launched the operation. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 3 lakh. We have registered a case in connection with this," the police official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is underway. Notably, on Friday Assam Police arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized 1000 YABA tablets from their possession.

Earlier in October, the Assam Police seized a consignment of 2000 kilograms of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in the Karbi Anglong district. Prior to it, the Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district. Police also apprehended four drug peddlers and seized two vehicles.

In mid October, the Assam Police seized 3,243 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.30 crore from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. In the first week of October last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with police, seized 9.477 kilograms of heroin in the Karimganj area and arrested one drug peddler, said the officials on Tuesday.

Lately, Assam police have been successful in nabbing Drug peddlers and have recovered drugs and other narcotics substances worth crores. (ANI)

