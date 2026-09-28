Brazil's Lula widens first-round lead, remains tied with Bolsonaro in runoff polls
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro remain statistically tied in a simulated runoff ahead of next month's election, while the leftist incumbent widened his lead in the first round, two polls showed on Monday.
If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the October 4 first round, the two frontrunners will advance to a runoff on October 25. QUAEST POLL
BTG PACTUAL/NEXUS POLL