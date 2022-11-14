Left Menu

French, German central bank chiefs urge faster pace on EU capital markets union

The war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis have made it more important than ever to press ahead with a capital markets union to finance green and digital transitions, the governors of the French and German central banks said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-11-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 11:32 IST
French, German central bank chiefs urge faster pace on EU capital markets union
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis have made it more important than ever to press ahead with a capital markets union to finance green and digital transitions, the governors of the French and German central banks said on Monday. In an co-authored opinion piece published in Les Echos and Handelsblatt newspapers, François Villeroy de Galhau and Joachim Nagel sought to show unity at a time of strained relations between Paris and Berlin.

"Europe is at the heart of the crisis: Russia's war against Ukraine, energy crunch, inflation. We are writing together today with one conviction: our unity is becoming more difficult, but the more essential," the Banque de France and Bundesbank chiefs said. "And what holds for Europe as a whole, holds first and foremost for the Franco-German friendship: to divide us would be to condemn us.

France and Germany have been at loggerheads over the last month and have postponed a summit to try and resolve their differences. The two said it was vital that the 2015 capital markets union (CMU) initiative launched by the European Union needed to press ahead for financial stability to foster the geographical diversification of funding sources and by strengthening private sector risk sharing through the development of equity funding.

"We must more than ever accelerate on energy transition, and therefore we need the financial resources provided by a Green CMU," the two said, adding that it was imperative to make the bloc more attractive to domestic and foreign investors alike. "Completing the capital markets union is certainly a long-distance run. To make it a success, it is important to set the right course now," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022