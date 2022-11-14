Spike in UP dengue cases, CM Yogi takes stock

In wake of a spurt in dengue cases, the Secondary School Education Department has issued an advisory to all schools, asking them to ensure that children wear full sleeves shirts and full pants to cover hands and legs properly in a bid to prevent mosquito bite. As per the notification issued on Saturday, the administration and schools' management team have been instructed to follow the advisory issued by the department.

The department has also instructed to avoid keeping clutter within the premises of the schools. Notably, recently many cases of Dengue have been reported from across the state.

Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has reported a rise in dengue cases with six adults and seven children admitted to dengue wards in a government hospital on Sunday. "A total of 60-70 cases of fever are reported daily. Those found Dengue positive are kept in the Dengue ward. At present, there're six adults and seven children in Dengue wards," Dr. Shailesh Kumar Singh from Ursula government hospital told ANI.

With dengue cases rising, the Uttar Pradesh government has also cancelled the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff. Earlier on Sunday, several parts of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district reported an increase in dengue cases with 9 patients currently admitted to the dengue ward in the district hospital.The mosquito-borne disease is spreading rapidly in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The platelet count of the patients is decreasing rapidly, and hospitals are running at full capacity.

A team of health workers have been deployed. Along with medicines, essential food items are also being provided to the patients by the hospital. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level review meeting with the state health department authorities on increasing dengue cases and issued directives to set up dedicated dengue hospitals in every district with the availability of doctors and health workers, facilities for investigations, and suitable arrangements for treatment.

CM Yogi during the meeting had expressed concern over the increased side effects of dengue and other infectious diseases that have increased in the past few weeks and instructed health officials to improve screening and surveillance. He asked officials to take the help of ASHA workers and conduct door-to-door screening to identify people with symptoms and make arrangements for their treatment.CM Yogi also directed officials to ensure the availability of beds, proper medical examination, and timely treatment for patients.

He also directed officials to make regular state-wide cleanliness and fogging efforts. He asked them to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to make people aware of the causes, symptoms, prevention, etc. of dengue. Back in October, the Centre informed that it had decided to depute a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the state authorities to institute dengue management measures in some districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)