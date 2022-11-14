Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves Rs 2.60-crore scheme to protect camel

The Rajasthan government has approved an outlay of Rs 2.60 crore for the Camel Conservation Scheme which is aimed at protecting camels.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the scheme, an official statement said on Monday.Under the scheme, each female camel and calf will be tagged by the veterinary doctor and an identity card will be issued. A provision of Rs 10 crore was made for this.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:02 IST
Rajasthan govt approves Rs 2.60-crore scheme to protect camel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has approved an outlay of Rs 2.60 crore for the Camel Conservation Scheme which is aimed at protecting camels.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the scheme, an official statement said on Monday.

Under the scheme, each female camel and calf will be tagged by the veterinary doctor and an identity card will be issued. The camel rearer will be given Rs 5,000 while the veterinarian will receive Rs 50 honorarium for each identity card. On completion of one year of the camel calf, the rearer will get another installment of Rs 5,000.

The amount of both the installments will be deposited in the bank account of the camel rearer.

The chief minister has decided to implement the camel conservation and development policy in the budget for the year 2022-23. A provision of Rs 10 crore was made for this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022