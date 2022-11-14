Left Menu

As mercury dips, dengue cases decline in UP's Sitapur

Around 70 dengue cases were found out of the total tests conducted of suspected dengue patients in the district in September and October, said chief medical superintendent (CMS) at sadar hospital Dr. RK Singh.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 17:19 IST
As mercury dips, dengue cases decline in UP's Sitapur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a dip in mercury, dengue cases have started declining in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. In last two months, around 70 dengue cases were reported in the district which went down to 17 on Thursday.

Further, the number of Dengue cases has fallen to nine on Monday, the health authorities said here today. Around 70 dengue cases were found out of the total tests conducted of suspected dengue patients in the district in September and October, said chief medical superintendent (CMS) at Sadar hospital Dr. RK Singh.

Out of these, about 60 patients have recovered and gone to their homes, he added. Now there are nine patients admitted in the dengue ward of the hospital, he added.

Till a few days ago, six to seven dengue cases were reported every day. At present, only 1 to 2 patients are found dengue positive in Sadar Hospital, whereas till last week the number of patients was very high, he added.

The average daily cases have come down due to drop in temperature, he added. The CMS attributed increased dengue cases in the last two months to heavy rains.

The attendant of a patient admitted in dengue ward said that her daughter's health had been suffering from dengue. Now her condition has improved a lot and her platelets are improving, she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022