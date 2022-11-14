Left Menu

Hope people of Mainpuri will bless Samajwadi Party, says Dimple Yadav after filing by-poll nomination

"We've filed Dimple Yadav's nomination for Mainpuri by-polls. The demise of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is a sad occasion for us. With the nomination, SP assures that the party will work in the footsteps of Netaji," said Akhilesh Yadav.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:28 IST
Hope people of Mainpuri will bless Samajwadi Party, says Dimple Yadav after filing by-poll nomination
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP leader Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that with the nomination of Dimple Yadav the party promises to follow in the footsteps of Mulayam Singh Yadav for the benefit of Mainpuri. Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said that the demise of the Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is a sad occasion for everyone.

"We've filed Dimple Yadav's nomination for Mainpuri by-polls. The demise of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is a sad occasion for us. With the nomination, SP assures that the party will work in the footsteps of Netaji," said Akhilesh Yadav. He further added that it will be a true tribute to Netaji if the people of Mainpuri vote for Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, SP candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav said that the party hoped for people's support in the upcoming Mainpuri by-poll. "Netaji's blessing has always been with us and I hope that the people of Mainpuri will also bless Samajwadi Party (SP)," said Dimple Yadav after filing her nomination for Mainpuri assembly by-polls.

Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency. Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022