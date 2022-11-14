Left Menu

Invest in R&D to make value-added steel products for domestic consumption: Kulaste

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:49 IST
Invest in R&D to make value-added steel products for domestic consumption: Kulaste
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@fskulaste)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Monday directed the steel companies to invest in research and development activities to make new special grade products in the country.

The move will help boost the domestic consumption of various grades steel, he said.

Kulaste made the remarks at the 41st India International Trade Fair which began on Monday.

''The players must invest in R&D (research and development), make new products. All this will increase our domestic steel consumption,'' he told PTI after visiting the pavilions of steel companies at the 14-day event.

Steel makers must go for transfer of technology or form joint venture to set up special grade steel plants in the country, the minister had earlier said.

Value-added steel or special grade steel is used in segments like power, ship, rail, metro, defence, auto etc. The demand for steel used by these industries is being met through imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022